MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning this week, a portion of Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closed.

The closure runs from 6 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. both today and tomorrow.

The closure will allow for construction work on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Entertainment Alley and the parking ramp entrance will remain open for motorists.

