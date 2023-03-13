Quiet start to the week, wintery weather, strong winds return later this week

This week will start off on the quiet side before winds gradually increase through the middle of this week ahead of our next weather system to bring wintery weather and blowing snow.

Today will be rather quiet with mostly cloudy skies and pockets of sunshine possible through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be on the chillier side for this time of year with highs hovering in the mid-20s across the area. We will have a light breeze mixed in with winds up to 15 mph through the day, though winds are projected to calm down late tonight and remain rather light through the overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures become bitter, dipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies mixed in. We will start to notice an uptick in winds throughout the day with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area despite the windy conditions. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear and chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-20s through the late night hours. Temperatures are projected to rise slightly through the overnight hours from the mid-20s into the low-30s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be on the cloudy side throughout the day with winds remaining strong. Temperatures will be on the more seasonal side for this time of year with highs hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s across the area. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain breezy and cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Thursday morning.

The next system to bring wintery weather will move in throughout Thursday, starting with rain showers. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-30s across the area with rain showers throughout the first half of the day. Winds will continue to range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will gradually drop through the late afternoon and early evening hours, leading to a transition of rain to a rain/snow mix. As temperatures continue to drop overnight into the low-20s, the rain/snow mix will eventually transition into snow showers. Winds will remain strong through the late night and overnight hours. This means areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility are expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday will remain on the windy and snowy side. We will see on and off snow showers throughout the day and into the overnight hours. We are expecting blowing and snow reduced visibility as winds will remain strong between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times as temperatures hover in the mid-20s. Timing out the snow and how much we could see is still up in the air as this system is still several days away. Despite that, we know that snow and strong winds will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility regardless of how much snow we see. We will be able to pinpoint the timing and potential accumulation amounts as we get closer to Friday. Snow will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain rather cloudy with lingering snow through the morning and afternoon hours. Again, winds will remain rather strong up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. This means we will likely see more blowing snow and areas of reduced visibility. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours. Snow will gradually wrap up through the afternoon and early evening hours leaving behind mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures dip into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Thankfully, by Sunday, we will see mostly sunny skies return to the area; however, winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts still reaching up to 30 mph at times. This means we could still see areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility despite no snow actively falling. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-20s through the day. Sunday night will remain mostly clear and chilly as temperatures dip into the low-teens by Monday morning.

The start of next week will start off on the sunny side throughout Monday before gradually becoming mostly cloudy by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts continuing to reach up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will be relatively seasonal, just slightly below average for this time of the year hovering in the mid-30s both Monday and Tuesday. Seasonal temperatures will return by next Wednesday with highs hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s despite the cloudiness and breeze sticking around.

