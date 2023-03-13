Your Photos
Teen hospitalized after head-on collision on Hwy 22

A Mapleton teen was taken to a hospital in Mankato after colliding head on with another vehicle...
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mapleton teen was taken to a hospital in Mankato after colliding head on with another vehicle on Sunday.

The 17-year-old driver was heading northbound on Hwy 22 at around 8:30 p.m. when they collided with a southbound vehicle driven by 28-year old Gabrielle Petersen of Worthington.

Petersen suffered no injuries in the crash.

The teen was taken to the Mankato hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

