Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tribal leaders meet at Minnesota Capitol for Sovereignty Day

Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol
Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham and Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tribal sovereignty is an issue at the core of Minnesota’s eleven tribal nations, and today legislators in St. Paul attempted to honor that legacy.

Tribal Leaders from around the state convened on the House floor Monday, March 13 to discuss the importance of protecting tribal communities and their sovereignty.

The first legislative Sovereignty Day was held back in 2019.

At the time there were plans to have another in 2021, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.

Monday’s event was a chance for legislators and tribal leaders to come together once again.

Tribal leaders thanked state lawmakers for their invitation to the Capitol.

While at the Capitol they explained what they see as inequities that exist within Minnesota’s tribal communities.

Tribal leaders expressed the importance of recognizing the disparities that tribes deal with on a regular basis.

“We have the highest disparities, we have the highest rates of cancer, we have the highest rates of out-of-home placements, we have the highest rates of incarceration. It’s due to historical trauma, it’s due to a lot of things. It’s due to a lack of funding, lack of resources,” said Cathy Chavers, Tribal Chair with the Bois Forte Band.

After presentations from each of the 11 tribal leaders, members of the legislature and those leaders attended breakout sessions to discuss things like public safety, the environment, and the legalization of cannabis.

Monday’s event comes just days after the Minnesota House passed a bill that, if signed by the governor, would codify the Indian Child Welfare Act into Minnesota State Law as the federal act faces a Supreme Court decision later this year.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Mankato area restaurants reflect on changes since pandemic began
Gustavus defeats UW-River Falls
While COVID was at its peak, restaurants needed to abide by ever changing CDC guidelines by...
Mankato area restaurants reflect on changes since pandemic began
46-year-old Travis Joel Bauer is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of Dennis...
Murder charges filed in September death of rural Winthrop man