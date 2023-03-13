Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

YWCA Mankato announces Women of Distinction Honorees for 2023

This year marks the 50th anniversary of an event where organizations and the community comes...
This year marks the 50th anniversary of an event where organizations and the community comes together to honor women, organizations, and businesses for their leadership, community impact, and, most importantly, dedication to the YWCA Mankato’s mission.(YWCA Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YWCA Mankato has announced their Women of Distinction honorees for 2023.

Dr. Yalda Hamidi, Dr. Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, Jennifer Ek, and Michelle Zehnder Fischer were named the 2023 Women of Distinction Honorees.

Rising Star Honoree, Sumaya Musse, and Distinctive Difference Honoree Go Therapy will also be recognized.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of an event where organizations and the community comes together to honor women, organizations, and businesses for their leadership, community impact, and dedication to the YWCA Mankato’s mission.

The event and awards ceremony will be held on Thurs. Apr. 13, at The Capitol Room in St. Peter.

Jones Metal, Inc. is presenting the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Arrest graphic
Arrest made in Sibley County murder
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Country artist Darius Rucker to perform in Dubuque this summer
A portion of Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closed from 6 a.m. -to 3:30 p.m. on Mon.,...
Portion of Civic Center Plaza closing today
Increasing winds, wintery weather to return through the middle to end of this week.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-13-2023 - clipped version