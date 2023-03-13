YWCA Mankato announces Women of Distinction Honorees for 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YWCA Mankato has announced their Women of Distinction honorees for 2023.

Dr. Yalda Hamidi, Dr. Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, Jennifer Ek, and Michelle Zehnder Fischer were named the 2023 Women of Distinction Honorees.

Rising Star Honoree, Sumaya Musse, and Distinctive Difference Honoree Go Therapy will also be recognized.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of an event where organizations and the community comes together to honor women, organizations, and businesses for their leadership, community impact, and dedication to the YWCA Mankato’s mission.

The event and awards ceremony will be held on Thurs. Apr. 13, at The Capitol Room in St. Peter.

Jones Metal, Inc. is presenting the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.