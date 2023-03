MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 5 ranked Maple River Eagles boys basketball team dominated No. 4 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64-53 Monday night in the Section 2AA semifinals.

The Eagles will face Minnesota Valley Lutheran Thursday at Minnesota State. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

