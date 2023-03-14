Area schools adjust transportation due to muddy conditions on rural roads

(KEYC) - The weather has taken a toll on gravel roads across Southern Minnesota, Giving drivers, especially school bus drivers, an even harder time.

In response, Schools like Blue Earth Area, Martin County West, and New Ulm have decided to not send their bus drivers into the gravel roads around the rural areas. They say this prevents buses full of kids stuck on the muddy roads.

“We want to have school session make sure our kids are taking care of fed and parents can go to work. But again, we do take the security and safety of the buses at formulas. We’re looking at what the weather patterns are,” said New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang.

New Ulm Schools have a system where parents can call their bus lines, so students can meet somewhere accessible to catch the bus.

