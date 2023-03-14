Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Area schools adjust transportation due to muddy conditions on rural roads

In response, Schools like Blue Earth Area, Martin County West, and New Ulm have decided to not send their bus drivers into the gravel roads.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEYC) - The weather has taken a toll on gravel roads across Southern Minnesota, Giving drivers, especially school bus drivers, an even harder time.

In response, Schools like Blue Earth Area, Martin County West, and New Ulm have decided to not send their bus drivers into the gravel roads around the rural areas. They say this prevents buses full of kids stuck on the muddy roads.

“We want to have school session make sure our kids are taking care of fed and parents can go to work. But again, we do take the security and safety of the buses at formulas. We’re looking at what the weather patterns are,” said New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang.

New Ulm Schools have a system where parents can call their bus lines, so students can meet somewhere accessible to catch the bus.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

A
New Ulm Emergency Department asks for residents to prepare for potential flooding
Nursing home in New Ulm
Rural Nursing Homes hope for legislative change
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
MN Senate Majority Leader announces cancer diagnosis
Two blue pills marked "M" and "30", which contain Fentanyl
Counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl continue to be identified