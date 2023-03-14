Your Photos
Carrie Underwood added to Treasure Island Summer Concert Series

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island Resort & Casino announced three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year and 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood will come to the Treasure Island Amphitheater stage for the first time on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase here.

Reserved seats will be available for $129, $109, $99 and $79. General admission seating will be sold for $59.

Carrie Underwood will join entertainers on Treasure Island’s 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup including Matchbox Twenty on June 10, Jason Aldean on August 19 and Trampled by Turtles and Caamp on September 16.

Carrie Underwood comes to Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Carrie Underwood comes to Treasure Island Resort & Casino(PRNewswire)

