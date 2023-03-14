Crews respond to electrical fire in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – No one was hurt in a house fire in Zumbrota.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of 13th Street East.

According to the Zumbrota Police Department, the homeowner called 911 to report an electrical fire in their garage.

Crews arrived and quickly knocked down the flames and prevented it from spreading to the home.

An investigation for the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Officers want to remind residents to make sure to clear snow from around any fire hydrants on your property, as this was an issue when working to put out this blaze.

Other responding agencies included the Zumbrota Fire Department, Zumbrota Area Ambulance Association, and Goodhue County Dispatch.

