Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Death penalty notice withdrawn for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.

(WEAU)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Mac Schneider says the United States Attorney General has directed him to withdraw the notice of intent to seek a death sentence in the case of Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr.

On Tuesday, March 14, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota followed that directive by filing a withdrawal notice indicating that the United States will no longer seek the death penalty in case.

“The directive to withdraw the death notice has changed how the United States Attorney’s Office will proceed with this case. What will not change is that Mr. Rodriguez will draw his last breath in a federal prison,” Schneider said.

“My thoughts today are with Dru Sjodin’s family, particularly her parents, Linda Walker and Allan Sjodin,” said Schneider. “They are genuinely good people and loving parents who in the wake of an unimaginable loss have worked closely with our office for nearly twenty years. We continue to wish them the greatest measure of peace possible.”

“I also want to commend the trial team, including former United States Attorney Drew Wrigley, as well as our office’s appellate attorneys and support staff. Over the last two decades, they have continuously upheld the high standards of the Department of Justice through their work on this tragic case. As a result of their efforts, Mr. Rodriguez is – and will remain – a convicted murderer.”

The Crookston man was a Level 3 convicted sex offender in 2003 when he kidnapped UND student Dru Sjodin from a Grand Forks shopping mall. Rodriguez had been released from prison after a 23-year sentence just six months prior to Sjodin’s disappearance. He killed her and left her body in a field near Crookston.

Sjodin’s disappearance sparked days of massive searches, re-shaped the way Minnesota handled sex offenders, and led to the National Sex Offender Registry being renamed for Sjodin.

Rodriguez, Jr. was convicted in 2006 of Sjodin’s kidnapping and murder. The 22-year-old was from Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Kato Living checks in with Tune Town
Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota Senate passes ‘Free School Meal’ bill
The EPA proposes limiting two common types of the compounds: PFOS and PFOA, to four parts per...
MN Depts. support federal PFAS proposal
Worthington police are attempting to find Selina H. Hua. The last contact made with her was at...
Worthington police search for missing woman