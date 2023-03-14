Your Photos
Dominique Lamar Breham back in custody on multiple drug charges


By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man with a history of drug offenses is back behind bars, accused of possessing multiple illegal substances.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) say they arrested Dominique Lamar Breham after he was found in possession of cocaine and suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Agents say they saw several people get in and out of a parked car in Mankato, with Breham allegedly inside.

Breham was on supervised release after being released from prison back in October.

He now faces new charges: two counts of First Degree Controlled Substance Sales and two counts of First Degree Controlled Drug Possession.

