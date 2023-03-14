Kato Living enters Tune Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While Kelsey and Lisa were hosting the morning show, yesterday, they had a story about albums albums from way back in their own childhood. Surprise: They are actually far outselling CDs and other forms of music. That is music to the ears of Carl at Tune Town in Mankato. The dynamic duo of Kato Living stopped by to see how his shop on Riverfront was doing.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.