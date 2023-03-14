Your Photos
Kato Living enters Tune Town

The dynamic duo of Kato Living stopped by Tune Town to see how Carl's shop, on 630 North Riverfront Dr., in Mankato. was doing.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While Kelsey and Lisa were hosting the morning show, yesterday, they had a story about albums albums from way back in their own childhood. Surprise: They are actually far outselling CDs and other forms of music. That is music to the ears of Carl at Tune Town in Mankato. The dynamic duo of Kato Living stopped by to see how his shop on Riverfront was doing.

