ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Loyola boys basketball team squared off against Martin County West in the Section 2A semifinals Monday night.

Loyola wins by a final of 33-32 for the South Sub-Section 2A title.

Crusaders take on Cedar Mountain in the Section 2A championship game Thursday night at 6:00 at MSU.

