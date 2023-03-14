Your Photos
MAPS to cut $9.2 million from budget

Mankato Area Public School Board
By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, the Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) cabinet and board members came together with money on their minds.

With the start of the next fiscal year around the corner, MAPS looked over budget reduction feedback collected by students, staff, and family members in the area.

Due to a decline in enrollment and a general lack of funds, MAPS must reduce its school budget by $9.2 million.

The goal of Monday’s work session was to show preliminary reduction ideas to the board members for objections and clarifications.

Many members left the session expressing how the early plans were well-balanced in each bracket.

“We’re really impressed with the detail and the depth they went into tonight with the plan,” said Shannon Sinning, District 77′s School Board Chair. “And they were excited that we said to them ‘nothing’s off the table.’ It let them look at every option and be very creative. It’s a tough thing to do this -- to reduce $9.2 million . But, everybody, at the end of the day, felt like it was really good process and it worked.”

On March 20, the MAPS board will vote on a reduction plan that will help build the 2024 budget.

