MN Depts. support federal PFAS proposal

The EPA proposes limiting two common types of the compounds: PFOS and PFOA, to four parts per trillion, the lowest level that tests can detect.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing the first federal limits for harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

Perfluorinated and polyfluorinated substances are a toxic group of compounds knowns as PFAS that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from the water.

The EPA proposes limiting two common types of the compounds: PFOS and PFOA, to four parts per trillion, the lowest level that tests can detect.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency along with the state’s Department of Health is calling the move a ‘critical step toward reducing PFAs.

Governor Tim Walz has proposed $35 million to identify and protecting drinking water from these types of chemicals.

