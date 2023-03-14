Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm Emergency Department asks for residents to prepare for potential flooding

A
A(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -

New Ulm Emergency Management calls for residents to be prepared for potential flooding. the city lay between the Minnesota and Cottonwood Rivers, and deals with a large amount of water as snow melts in the spring. this year, the area is starting with a lot of snow cover this year.

Chief of Police and Emergency Department David Borchert said “The benefits that we have that reduces some of the flooding impact is that we just experienced a drought. So mother nature likely is going to help us there because the ground will Take the moisture. In addition of that. We have very little to no Frost.”

The city asks residents to check the status of their property, whether or not its on or near a flood plain. also, sign up for updates by texting Brown County to 888 777.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Nursing home in New Ulm
Rural Nursing Homes hope for legislative change
Two blue pills marked "M" and "30", which contain Fentanyl
Counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl continue to be identified
More than Music provides mindful meditation through the use of music
Danielle Deopere is much More Than Music
The dynamic duo of Kato Living stopped by to see how Carl's Tune Town shop on Riverfront was...
Kato Living enters Tune Town