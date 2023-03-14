New Ulm Emergency Department asks for residents to prepare for potential flooding

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -

New Ulm Emergency Management calls for residents to be prepared for potential flooding. the city lay between the Minnesota and Cottonwood Rivers, and deals with a large amount of water as snow melts in the spring. this year, the area is starting with a lot of snow cover this year.

Chief of Police and Emergency Department David Borchert said “The benefits that we have that reduces some of the flooding impact is that we just experienced a drought. So mother nature likely is going to help us there because the ground will Take the moisture. In addition of that. We have very little to no Frost.”

The city asks residents to check the status of their property, whether or not its on or near a flood plain. also, sign up for updates by texting Brown County to 888 777.

