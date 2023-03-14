Warmer Wednesday, rain and snow later this week

A strong south wind will continue to bring milder air into the region through Wednesday, which will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 40s. By Thursday, a fairly powerful spring storm system will move from the Rocky Mountains into the upper Midwest, bringing rain on Thursday, followed by snow on Friday and Friday night. Strong wind gusts will likely create blowing snow throughout much of Friday, Friday night and Saturday. While it’s still too early to give specific snow amounts, it is becoming more and more likely that there will be some snow accumulation from Thursday night through Friday into Saturday. There is, however, still some uncertainty regarding how far south the system will track and when the transition from rain to snow will occur. Both of those elements will be major determining factors in how much snow we ultimately get. After this system exits, we will have to endure another blast of cold Arctic air that will hang around through early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy and cold, with highs only reaching the low 30s. Strong southerly wind gusts of up to 35 mph will create areas of blowing snow in rural areas. Ground drifting and snow blowing over the roads is likely, especially in far southwestern Minnesota. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy but warmer, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s.

Our next system will arrive late Wednesday night as scattered rain develops from west to east across our area. Rain will continue through Thursday, with a quarter-inch or more possible. As temperatures drop on Thursday night, rain will gradually transition to snow, which will continue through Friday, Friday night and into Saturday. Strong wind gusts are likely during that period and will create areas of blowing snow that will have the potential to reduce visibility. The amount of snow we get will depend on the storm track and when rain transitions to snow. At this point, it’s still too early to be specific with snow amounts, but I do anticipate that there will be some winter weather-related travel impacts from late Thursday night through Friday and possibly into Saturday. The Weather Team will be watching this system closely and will have updates as things develop. Stay tuned for the latest.

