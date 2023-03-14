Worthington police search for missing woman

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Worthington police are attempting to find a missing woman last seen early Saturday morning.

The missing woman is Selina H. Hua and the last contact made with her was at 1:20 a.m. on March 11.

No further information is available at this time but Worthington Police Department said they are gathering more details and will release them sometime today.

Anyone with information regarding Selina’s whereabouts, contact Worthington Police.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.