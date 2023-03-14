Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Worthington police search for missing woman

Worthington police are attempting to find Selina H. Hua. The last contact made with her was at...
Worthington police are attempting to find Selina H. Hua. The last contact made with her was at 1:20 a.m. on March 11.(Worthington Police Dept.)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Worthington police are attempting to find a missing woman last seen early Saturday morning.

The missing woman is Selina H. Hua and the last contact made with her was at 1:20 a.m. on March 11.

No further information is available at this time but Worthington Police Department said they are gathering more details and will release them sometime today.

Anyone with information regarding Selina’s whereabouts, contact Worthington Police.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Drone photos show the view of the Miller Hill Mall's roof collapse from above.
Roof collapse at Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall, no injuries immediately reported
Due to a decline in enrollment and a general lack of funds, MAPS must reduce its school budget...
MAPS to cut $9.2 million from budget
Fire generic
Crews respond to electrical fire in Zumbrota