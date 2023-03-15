Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Is that a ghost? Dash cam video captures strange figure on side of highway

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway. (William Church/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Gray News) – Wait, what was that?

A dash cam video posted to TikTok is making people scratch their heads, wondering if they just saw a ghost.

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway.

Church, who is a truck driver, said the video was captured in the Arizona desert on SR 87 between Phoenix and Payson.

Church said he saw “someone or something” standing in the road, with no car in sight.

The figure in the video appears to be transparent with a humanlike stature.

To add to the creep factor, Church paired the clip with “Tubular Bells,” the theme song of “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden says he’s focused ‘intensely’ on lowering drug costs
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Russia ratchet up their rhetoric over downing of drone
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages