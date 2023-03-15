Ivy House in New Ulm to host fundraiser

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -

Anyone with children ages 0-12 can call the Ivy House and ask for help with taking care of their children during a stressful situation.

Trisha Homan, the Executive Director said “This can look very different from family to family. we see children whose parents are homeless, mental health breaks, respite care, but we can also care for children a simple reasons as doctors appointments and parents attending drug rehab.”

For them, its not just about the ‘crisis’ care at the ivy house, but continuing the care after somebody leaves.

Steve Turvold, a board member said “Every child that comes in sometimes they come in in the emergency and they will not always have everything they need. Most children will leave here with a new onesie. They’ll leave here with a toothbrush. They might leave here with a Winter coat if they don’t have a Winter coat so our donations really help facilitate us”.

Although they’re a licensed service through the department of human services, there’s no fee or service, and don’t get paid by the state for what they do.

Thursday evening they’re hosting their annual “Help Children Bloom” event at the Best Western Conference Center in New Ulm. all of the donations received Thursday will go directly to helping their program at the Ivy House.

