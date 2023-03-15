Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ivy House in New Ulm to host fundraiser

For them, its not just about the ‘crisis’ care at the Ivy House, but continuing the care after somebody leaves.
For them, its not just about the 'crisis' care at the Ivy House, but continuing the care after somebody leaves.
By Nick Beck
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -

Anyone with children ages 0-12 can call the Ivy House and ask for help with taking care of their children during a stressful situation.

Trisha Homan, the Executive Director said “This can look very different from family to family. we see children whose parents are homeless, mental health breaks, respite care, but we can also care for children a simple reasons as doctors appointments and parents attending drug rehab.”

For them, its not just about the ‘crisis’ care at the ivy house, but continuing the care after somebody leaves.

Steve Turvold, a board member said “Every child that comes in sometimes they come in in the emergency and they will not always have everything they need. Most children will leave here with a new onesie. They’ll leave here with a toothbrush. They might leave here with a Winter coat if they don’t have a Winter coat so our donations really help facilitate us”.

Although they’re a licensed service through the department of human services, there’s no fee or service, and don’t get paid by the state for what they do.

Thursday evening they’re hosting their annual “Help Children Bloom” event at the Best Western Conference Center in New Ulm. all of the donations received Thursday will go directly to helping their program at the Ivy House.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Stimulating conversation: The science behind caffeine
Stimulating conversation: The science behind caffeine
Drinking in the Tall Grass
Drinking in the Tall Grass
The Crowning: Miss Mankato, Miss North Mankato visit Kato Living
The Crowning: Miss Mankato, Miss North Mankato visit Kato Living
This spring, VINE will be offering a free six-week program for those who are suffering from...
VINE to offer free Arthritis program