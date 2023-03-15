Owatonna man killed in crash on Hwy 218

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – An Owatonna man was killed Wednesday morning when two vehicles collided on Highway 218 near Owatonna.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 59-year-old Terry Pelovsky was northbound on Highway 218 in a Toyota Corolla and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was southbound when the two vehicles collided.

Pelovsky was taken to Owatonna Hospital and died from his injuries.

The 58-year-old driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened at 6:55 a.m. and road conditions included snow and ice.

Both drivers had seatbelts on at the time of the crash.

Owatonna Police, Owatonna Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

