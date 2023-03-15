Your Photos
Owatonna man killed in crash on Hwy 218

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – An Owatonna man was killed Wednesday morning when two vehicles collided on Highway 218 near Owatonna.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 59-year-old Terry Pelovsky was northbound on Highway 218 in a Toyota Corolla and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was southbound when the two vehicles collided.

Pelovsky was taken to Owatonna Hospital and died from his injuries.

The 58-year-old driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened at 6:55 a.m. and road conditions included snow and ice.

Both drivers had seatbelts on at the time of the crash.

Owatonna Police, Owatonna Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

