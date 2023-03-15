PROGRAMMING NOTE: Some newscasts to air on NBC due to NCAA Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note for you. Due to CBS Sports Coverage of the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, some of our newscasts will air on our NBC station.

On Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, our noon, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts will air on KEYC NBC.

We’ll have a newscast on CBS after the late games those days.

Also on Saturday, our 6 PM news will air on NBC.

You can find KEYC NBC over the air on channel 7-1, Charter Spectrum channel 7 and 787, Dish and DirecTV channel 7, or the other providers you see listed.

