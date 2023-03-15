Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs of vitamin A toxicity after consuming them.(U.S. Air Force / David C. Danford)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Supplements meant for pets are being recalled by their manufacturer due to them potentially being harmful to dogs and cats.

Stratford Care USA, Inc. is recalling numerous brands of omega-3 supplements for cats and dogs because of the possible high levels of vitamin A.

While vitamin A is an essential nutrient for dogs, too much of it can lead to health issues in dogs.

Officials said signs of vitamin A toxicity can include general malaise, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death.

The products were distributed throughout the U.S. in vet clinics, distribution centers, retail stores and were sold through online marketplaces including Amazon and Chewy.

The supplements come in white plastic containers that contain 60 soft gels each.

The containers have markings on the bottom that say “lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23″ and “lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22.”

The products have been labeled under various labels.

Stratford Care USA, Inc. decided to recall the products after it received a report of a dog showing signs of vitamin A toxicity after reportedly eating the supplement. The Food and Drug Administration said this single case is the only one that currently has been reported.

Any pet owners who bought the affected supplements are urged to stop feeding them to their animals and to throw them away.

Veterinary and retail partners have been advised to remove and destroy any supplements in their inventory.

To see if you may have bought recalled supplements, visit the FDA’s website for a full list of products.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
President Biden announced new executive action on background checks on Tuesday.
President Biden announces new executive action on gun safety laws
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
FILE - A man walks near high rise buildings in the Fillmore district in San Francisco on Oct....
San Francisco board receptive to ambitious reparations plan
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow