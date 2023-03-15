UPDATE: Missing women found safe
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A missing woman has been found.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Selina Hoa Hua, 24, has been found safe
Hua had last been heard from on the morning of Sat., Mar. 11, around 1:20 a.m., leaving her residence in Worthington.
The Worthington Police Department wishes to thank everyone involved who provided assistance in finding her and sharing information.
