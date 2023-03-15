UPDATE: Missing women found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A missing woman has been found.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Selina Hoa Hua, 24, has been found safe

Hua had last been heard from on the morning of Sat., Mar. 11, around 1:20 a.m., leaving her residence in Worthington.

The Worthington Police Department wishes to thank everyone involved who provided assistance in finding her and sharing information.

