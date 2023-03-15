Your Photos
UPDATE: Missing women found safe

Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A missing woman has been found.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Selina Hoa Hua, 24, has been found safe

Hua had last been heard from on the morning of Sat., Mar. 11, around 1:20 a.m., leaving her residence in Worthington.

The Worthington Police Department wishes to thank everyone involved who provided assistance in finding her and sharing information.

