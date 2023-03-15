VINE to offer free Arthritis program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arthritis affects many people and is currently on the rise in the United States.

One in four adults--which is more than 58 million Americans--are living with arthritis.

VINE will be offering a free six-week program for those who have arthritis this spring.

Walk with Ease, a free program from the Arthritis Foundation, helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis.t

This program has been offered at VINE since 2019.

Participants will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from Apr. 3 – May 11, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center, with Jen Wunderlich, VINE’s Health and Fitness Center Manager.

“Not only is the program a great way to get active, but it will also be an opportunity for people to connect with their peers who are encountering similar circumstances,” Wunderlich said.

More information about the program, visit VINE online,or by calling (507) 386-5588.

