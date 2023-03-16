Your Photos
LCWM suffers first-round exit as PA’s Greenway drops 41 in Class AA quarterfinals

The Knights' stellar season comes to an abrupt end in the opening round of the Class AA girls'...
The Knights' stellar season comes to an abrupt end in the opening round of the Class AA girls' basketball tournament.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial girls’ basketball team (29-2) suffered a 78-40 loss in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament to top-seeded Providence Academy inside Williams Arena on Wednesday.

The Knights were led by seniors Olivia Harazin and Lauren Cooper who finished with a combined 27 points. On the other hand, Providence Academy was led by Maddyn Greenway with 41 points.

LCWM will next play New London-Spicer in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Gusties heading to second consecutive Frozen Four.
Gustavus prepares for second consecutive Frozen Four
Gusties heading to second consecutive Frozen Four.
Gustavus preps for Frozen Four
