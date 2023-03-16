LCWM suffers first-round exit as PA’s Greenway drops 41 in Class AA quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial girls’ basketball team (29-2) suffered a 78-40 loss in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament to top-seeded Providence Academy inside Williams Arena on Wednesday.
The Knights were led by seniors Olivia Harazin and Lauren Cooper who finished with a combined 27 points. On the other hand, Providence Academy was led by Maddyn Greenway with 41 points.
LCWM will next play New London-Spicer in the first round of the consolation bracket.
