Mankato residents able to get into ‘No Mow May’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents can now register for the city’s “No Mow May” initiative.

The month-long program is designed to promote healthy habitats for early season pollinators, such as bees, by allowing grass to grow.

Throughout its duration, the city will temporarily suspend part of an ordinance that requires homeowners to keep grass less than 12″ tall for registered participants.

Renters must have landlord permission in order to participate.

Online registration closes on Friday, Apr. 28.

