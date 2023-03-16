Mapleton to close gravel roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists use to traveling on gravel roads in Mapleton will have to look for alternate routes, beginning this afternoon.

Mapleton Public Works Dept. will be closing some of its gravel roads in town.

Barricades are scheduled to go up this afternoon.

The City asked that drivers do not attempt to drive on or around the closed gravel roads, unless they reside in town or have business to conduct that requires it.

The closures include:

Borchert St. SE -- from 4th Ave. SE to 8th Ave. SE

8th Ave. SE -- from south of Brian Ct. to Borchert St. SE

Troendle St. SW -- from Hwy 30 to the east edge of the cemetery where the road turns to black top.

