Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN DOT issues no travel advisory in SW Minnesota

Snow covered roads and poor visibility lead to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation to issue a...
Snow covered roads and poor visibility lead to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory in southwestern Minnesota.(MN Dept. of Transportation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for all state highways and Interstate 90 in Rock, Nobles, Cottonwood, and Jackson County in southcentral and the southwest corner of Minnesota. Strong winds are creating blowing and drifting snow, significantly reducing visibility.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent whiteout conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Winter Weather
Snow, wind and ice will make travel difficult today and tonight
As the calendar ticks forward towards an astronomical spring, it seems as though winter has...
Residents prepare for spring snowfall
Rain changing to snow along with strong winds will cause some tricky travel.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Rain to snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility likely
Winter weather advisory to go into effect with rain, sleet, snow, strong winds, reduced...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-16-2023 - clipped version