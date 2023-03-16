Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MnDOT to hold open house for Hwy 22 project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to attend a public...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to attend a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the MnDOT District 7 Headquarters, located at 2151 Bassett Drive in Mankato.(Minnesota Department of Transportation (custom credit) | Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants the public’s feedback on a Highway 22 construction project.

MnDOT is inviting the public to attend an in-person open house on Mon., Mar. 27, from 5-7 p.m., at the Minnesota Lake City Office Building, at 103 Main St. N., to learn, about the upcoming Hwy 22 project, from Mapleton to Wells.

The project will go through Minnesota Lake, where Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements made by adding some new curb ramps, updating an existing sidewalk, and adding a short segment of sidewalk.

Construction is set to begin in mid-April.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Johnson spoke up Thursday against the state's bonding bill.
MN Republicans vote to block bonding bill, want to pass tax cuts first
As Lee County locals and visitors make their way to Wilson Lake in Donnellson, Lee County...
Mapleton to close gravel roads
FILE — A Martin County Courtroom sits empty Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Fairmont, Minn.
Video, audio recording to be allowed during criminal trials in Minnesota starting in 2024
This morning, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan unveiled the administration’s revised...
Gov. Tim Walz unveils revised public safety budget