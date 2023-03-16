MnDOT to hold open house for Hwy 22 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants the public’s feedback on a Highway 22 construction project.

MnDOT is inviting the public to attend an in-person open house on Mon., Mar. 27, from 5-7 p.m., at the Minnesota Lake City Office Building, at 103 Main St. N., to learn, about the upcoming Hwy 22 project, from Mapleton to Wells.

The project will go through Minnesota Lake, where Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements made by adding some new curb ramps, updating an existing sidewalk, and adding a short segment of sidewalk.

Construction is set to begin in mid-April.

