Police: Not able to substantiate report of firearm at Austin High School

Austin Public Schools
Austin Public Schools(APS)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department said Thursday it was not able to substantiate the original report that a firearm was present at Austin High School on Wednesday.

The school was on lockdown from 12:06 p.m. and it was lifted at 1:59 p.m.

Austin Police Department said its School Resource Officer, assigned to Austin High School (AHS), requested additional help at the school. This was due to a report of a firearm that had possibly been brandished at AHS.

The report originated within the school. It was not an off-site call or a swatting incident.

Police said the report followed an altercation that had occurred in a bathroom at the high school. Officers were not aware of any injuries from that incident.

Austin Police Department did detain two juvenile boys during the investigation. One was 16 years old and one was 15 years old. They were brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be spoken with and were later released.

ORIGINAL STORY
Austin High School lockdown lifted after report of firearm
Austin Public Schools

