Residents prepare for spring snowfall

As the calendar ticks forward towards an astronomical spring, it seems as though winter has some unfinished business.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
While temperatures rose and melted a bit of the snow from the ground, forecasts predict at least one more bit of cold and snow before spring arrives for good.

This winter has been particularly grueling for many, and local experts say that many people are ready for the cold to be over, and are making preparations for the spring season.

“Most of the time this time of year the snow stuff has kind of stopped,” said Jay Shupe of Jay’s Outdoor Equipment & Repair. “You might get a little bit of a straggler; but this year, particularly the next couple of days, we’ve got snow coming, so we’ve still got snow blowers coming in. But at the same time, people are starting to think lawn care. So they’re bringing their mowers in, they’re talking mower sales. That’s a little bit unusual.”

Jay’s Outdoor Equipment in Mankato specializes in the sale and maintenance of everything from boats and ATVs to lawnmowers and snowblowers.

The shop says that residents should be careful when blowing the upcoming snow, as the spring conditions could be dangerous for snowblowers.

“We have a warm period right now, so the snow we have now has gotten hard, and then it’s going to freeze, and then you’re going to get snow on top of it and try to move it,” explained Shupe. “If you hit one of those chunks of ice, the chances of breaking something are really good. So you want to be kind of careful of that.”

The shop also says that maintenance for lawnmowers should be done as early as possible so residents aren’t caught unprepared come springtime.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

