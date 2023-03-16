Snow, wind and ice will make travel difficult today and tonight

Our latest winter storm system continues to move across the region and rain will continue to transition from rain to snow from west to east throughout the afternoon. As of 1 pm, rain has already changed to snow southwest of Madelia, west of Sleepy Eye, near Jackson, Winthrop and Hector. In the Mankato/North Mankato area the change from rain to snow will likely happen sometime around 2pm. As that happens, temperatures will drop quickly causing moisture on roads and surfaces to freeze, making them very slippery. The wind will also increase rapidly which will create areas of blowing snow. Blowing snow is already creating whiteout conditions across much of southwestern Minnesota where snow has been falling since earlier this morning. Snow will continue to fall through the remainder of this afternoon and into this evening with overall totals of about 2 to 3 or more inches possible. While snow will stop falling this evening, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 45+ mph will continue through tonight and much of Friday creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Stay tuned… The Weather Team will keep the updates coming throughout this afternoon and evening as the system develops.

