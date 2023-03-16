Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Snow, wind and ice will make travel difficult today and tonight

Conditions will quickly deteriorate this afternoon
Winter Weather
Winter Weather(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our latest winter storm system continues to move across the region and rain will continue to transition from rain to snow from west to east throughout the afternoon. As of 1 pm, rain has already changed to snow southwest of Madelia, west of Sleepy Eye, near Jackson, Winthrop and Hector. In the Mankato/North Mankato area the change from rain to snow will likely happen sometime around 2pm. As that happens, temperatures will drop quickly causing moisture on roads and surfaces to freeze, making them very slippery. The wind will also increase rapidly which will create areas of blowing snow. Blowing snow is already creating whiteout conditions across much of southwestern Minnesota where snow has been falling since earlier this morning. Snow will continue to fall through the remainder of this afternoon and into this evening with overall totals of about 2 to 3 or more inches possible. While snow will stop falling this evening, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 45+ mph will continue through tonight and much of Friday creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Stay tuned… The Weather Team will keep the updates coming throughout this afternoon and evening as the system develops.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Crews continue to access the roof following a partial collapse of the roof of the Landmark...
UPDATE: Most streets around Landmark Center in downtown Mankato re-open following partial roof collapse
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca

Latest News

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr's Noon Forecast 3/16/23
As the calendar ticks forward towards an astronomical spring, it seems as though winter has...
Residents prepare for spring snowfall
Rain changing to snow along with strong winds will cause some tricky travel.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Rain to snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility likely
Winter weather advisory to go into effect with rain, sleet, snow, strong winds, reduced...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-16-2023 - clipped version