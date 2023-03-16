Your Photos
St. Jude Radiothon returns Mar. 15-16

Alpha Media’s annual Radiothon is a two-day, 12-hour initiative to educate listeners about St. Jude research and treatments for children living with cancer.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Currently, the average rate for a child to survive five or more years after a cancer diagnosis is 80%, which is a major change compared to when the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital first opened in the ‘60s.

But when medical bills stack up and life experiences, like birthdays, proms, or graduations, become tough to celebrate, local radio stations look toward the greater Mankato are for “Partners in Hope.”

Alpha Media’s annual Radiothon is a two-day, 12-hour initiative to educate listeners about St. Jude research and treatments for children living with cancer.

Last year, radio stations like Mix 99.1 and Country 130.5 raised nearly $75,000.

Listeners can join the “Partners in Hope” monthly subscription for $19.

Radio hosts say the Partners in Hope program aids families and cancer research at St Jude:

“The level of support for families and children at St. Jude is like no other,” TJ Palesotti, Program Director and host for Mix 99.1, “Nobody pays a penny to go there. If your child goes to St. Jude for treatment, you don’t pay for food, you don’t pay for lodging, you don’t pay for any of the treatment -- any of the hospital stay -- nothing. It’s all covered by people in the community who become a partner and help.”

In the past 22 years, the Radiothon raised a collective total of nearly $1.3 million for children in need. The Radiothon initiative will end on Thursday, March 16, but anyone can become a Partner in Hope at any time.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

