Vikings bring back RB Alexander Mattison

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison celebrates after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings won 29-13. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with running back Alexander Mattison, who has served as a reliable backup to Dalvin Cook over the last four seasons.

The Vikings finalized the deal on Thursday, a day after Mattison became an unrestricted free agent. The third-round 2019 draft pick out of Boise State has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career, with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 70 receptions for 526 yards and three scores.

Mattison has three career 100-yard rushing games in relief of Cook, who has a salary-cap hit of more than $14 million. For the first time in six seasons, Cook played in every game for the Vikings in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Gusties heading to second consecutive Frozen Four.
Gustavus prepares for second consecutive Frozen Four
