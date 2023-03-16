WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Rain to snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility likely

Wintery weather returns with the passage of a cold front leading to a winter weather advisory for the area with rain, sleet, snow, blowing snow and reduced visibility all expected today, Friday and Saturday.

Today will be on the cloudy side with light rain moving in through the morning hours before transitioning into snow by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the morning hours before dropping into the 20s by the mid to late afternoon hours. Winds will be strong from the north, northwest up to 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. Rain will be light to moderate through the morning hours before becoming a wintery mix of rain, sleet and snow by the early afternoon hours. As temperatures continue to drop into the upper-20s by the mid to late afternoon hours, the wintery mix will transition into snow as winds remain strong. Snow will range from light to moderate with some areas looking at heavy snow at times. With the strong winds in the mix, blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility and possible drifting once the snow starts to accumulate. Snow will wrap up late tonight but the concern continues with blowing snow, drastically reduced visibility and possible drifting due to winds remaining strong overnight. Temperatures will become bitter as we drop to a low around 10 by Friday morning. Snow accumulations will be light between 1 and 3 inches with some areas looking up to 4 inches possible. Keep in mind, no matter how light the snow accumulation will be, strong winds will lead to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Friday will remain blustery and cloudy with blowing snow, reduced visibility, and areas of drifting likely. Temperatures will hover in the mid-teens through the afternoon hours with winds continuing to reach up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and drifting will remain likely overnight as winds remain strong, temperatures will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning.

Winds will continue to be on the stronger side for the majority of Saturday, which means more blowing snow leading to reduced visibility and possible drifting continues. Temperatures will remain chilly in the upper-teens by the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Winds will gradually die down overnight as skies gradually become mostly clear. Temperatures will remain bitter as they drop into the single digits by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with sunshine in the forecast and a light breeze sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will drop into the upper-teens by Monday morning with clear skies gradually becoming partly cloudy.

Monday, or the first official day of Spring, will be feeling like Spring! Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-30s an dlow-40s across the area. A breeze will continue throughout the day up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be on the cloudier side with a breeze sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the low-40s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain cloudy overnight with a light rain chance possible as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Wednesday morning.

Another system will move through the area through the middle to end of next week bringing rain showers and a possible rain/snow mix. Wednesday will start off on the rainy side with showers across the area as temperatures hover in the low to mid-40s. Winds will remain breezy between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph at times. Rain will continue throughout the day and into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-30s. With temperatures hovering in the low-30s overnight into Thursday morning, we may see a light rain/snow mix in portions of the area.

Rain, with a possible light rain/snow mix will continue throughout Thursday before transitioning back into just rain as temperatures rise into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will become slightly strong reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. As of right now, it is looking like rain will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Friday morning. Once again, this means we could see a light rain/snow mix overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will be slightly cooler with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. A light rain/snow mix will continue throughout the day before gradually fizzling out. Winds will remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s overnight into Saturday morning. Depending on how long the rain/snow mix lingers in the area, we may see a full transition to snow overnight into Saturday morning. As of right now, snow is looking to be rather light from flurries to very light snow possible.

Saturday will remain cloudy and breezy with spotty flurries possible through the morning hours before temperatures rise back into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours. We could see a few light spotty showers across the area, though if we do, it will be very light. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph throughout the day. Skies will remain cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning.

