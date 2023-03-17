24 non-profits receive grant funding from local group

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than $150,000 is being awarded to 24 local non-profit organizations across the greater Mankato area.

The Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation is awarding $155,000 in grants to the groups that meet critical community needs, such as hunger and homelessness, along with initiatives that provide opportunities for innovative education and learning.

The 2023 Grants are being awarded to the following organizations:

o Minnesota State University, Mankato – scholarships; $15,000

o Committee Against Domestic Abuse – direct assistance program; $10,000

o ECHO Food Shelf – dairy products for children; $10,000

o Feeding Our Communities Partners – BackPack and Power Pack Food Programs; $10,000

o Junior Achievement of Greater Mankato Area – Entrepreneurial JA Company Program; $10,000

o Partners for Housing – emergency shelter program; $10,000

o South Central College – scholarships; $10,000

o Educare Foundation – Ed Waltman Mini-Grants; $7,500

o Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota – STEM programming; $5,000

o Connections Ministry – shelter operations; $5,000

o Footnotes Trauma Foundation – care for veterans and abuse victims; $5,000

o Greater Mankato Diversity Council – Promoting Respect Workshops; $5,000

o HACER – anti-bullying support and workshops; $5,000

o Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund – Caring Box Program; $5,000

o Lake Crystal Recreation Center – youth to senior program; $5,000

o Life-Work Planning Center – Women in Transition Program; $5,000

o Mankato Youth Place, “MY Place” – First Hour Program; $5,000

o MRCI – transportation for community integration; $5,000

o Salvation Army – emergency services; $5,000

o VINE – technology upgrade project; $5,000

o YWCA – Smart, Strong and Bold Youth Program; $5,000

o Lasting Imprint – congenital heart defect kits; $3,000

o Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery – child care for children in crisis; $3,000

o Living Earth Center – youth gardening initiative; $1,500

“We are proud to support 24 non-profit organizations in our region who are positively impacting our communities and meeting critical needs,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications in a statement. “Our Community Fund exemplifies a core value of Consolidated Communications and contributes to our legacy of building strong communities and connecting people in the greater Mankato area.”

Consolidated Communications Community Fund has given more than $6.5 million dollars to non-profit organizations since it was founded in 1963.

Consolidated’s Community Fund grants are awarded on an annual basis through a grant application process, administered by the Mankato Area Foundation. More information can be found at consolidated.com/communityfund.

