Gov. Tim Walz unveils revised public safety budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan unveiled the administration’s revised public safety budget this morning.

The governor is recommending $550 million in public safety aid for cities, counties and tribal communities, offsetting local property taxes according to a release.

That is $250 million more than what Senate Republicans had recommended in a proposal released last week, called “Safe and Sound Minnesota.”

That package of bills introduces legislation for creating carjacking crimes, increasing penalties for fleeing the police, and longer sentences for repeat offenders.

