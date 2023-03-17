Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Multiple crews respond to house fire near Kasota

Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire near Kasota.
Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire near Kasota.(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews respond to a fire at a home in Kasota this morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m.

Crews were called from other departments, including, but not limited to Cleveland and Mankato.

Ambulances were on scene but there is no word on possible injuries.

The extent of damage and cause of the fire has yet to be released but we have a reporter on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Consolidated Communications Community Fund has awarded 24 Mankato area non-profits $155,000 in...
24 non-profits receive grant funding from local group
The SUN program emphasizes academic, daily living, social and transition skills as well as...
SUN program continues to grow
Mankato Clinic says urgency care helps improve patient care and comfort without filling up...
Mankato Clinic launches new Urgency Care
The plan builds upon the budget proposal released early on in 2023, adding new investments for...
Governor Walz unveils revised ‘One Minnesota’ budget