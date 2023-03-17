Multiple crews respond to house fire near Kasota

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews respond to a fire at a home in Kasota this morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m.

Crews were called from other departments, including, but not limited to Cleveland and Mankato.

Ambulances were on scene but there is no word on possible injuries.

The extent of damage and cause of the fire has yet to be released but we have a reporter on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

