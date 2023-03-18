Your Photos
Missing Faribault man pulled from river

Faribault man rescued from river Friday evening
Faribault man rescued from river Friday evening
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A missing Faribault man was pulled from the Straight River Friday night and rushed to the hospital, according to Faribault police.

Around 5:00 p.m. Friday, officers were called for reports of a missing person near Teepee Tonka Park. Officers were advised that a 53-year-old man and his two dogs had left their residence nearby approximately two hours prior and that his return was overdue.

Members of the man’s family had become worried after one of the dogs returned home and appeared visibly wet. Members of the man’s family located the second dog at Teepee Tonka Park, where officers then began their search.

Evidence was discovered that led officers to believe that the missing man may have fallen into the Straight River and requested assistance from the Faribault Fire Department. Soon after, they discovered the missing male submerged in the river and life saving efforts were immediately initiated.

The man was taken by North Memorial Ambulance to the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center and was later airlifted to the Twin Cities in critical condition. His condition is unknown at this time, per authorities.

