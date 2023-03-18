Your Photos
No. 5 Maple River survives against Minnesota Valley Lutheran to capture section championship

Maple River battles Minnesota Valley Lutheran for the section 2AA championship.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 5 ranked Maple River Eagles boys’ basketball team survived against the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers 75-71 Friday night to capture the Section 2AA Championship.

The Eagles were lead by center Hayden Niebuhr and guard Mason Schirmer who finished with 23 and 24 points.

Chargers guard Benjamin Pearson scored career-high 46 points in the loss.

The Eagles await their next opponent in the state tournament.

