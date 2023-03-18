No injuries in early morning Mankato house fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Mankato.

Public Safety responded to the fire just before 2:40 a.m. March 18 at 125 State Street.

According to a release from the city, firefighters found fire in the basement and smoke throughout the house and quickly extinguished the fire. All occupants safely exited the home and were not injured.

Damages are estimated at $90,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

