Krajnik, Minnesota State will go dancing after epic comeback victory over Northern Michigan

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team dug deep in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime against Northern Michigan in the CCHA Mason Cup Championship on Saturday inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.

With an empty net, the Mavericks trailed Northern Michigan 2-0, until MSU’s Ondrej Pavel broke the silence for the purple and gold with about two minutes left in regulation. Then, moments later, freshman forward Christian Fitzgerald scored the equalizer to send the CCHA championship to overtime.

Just over one minute into OT, MSU’s Zach Krajnik showed off his handles and scored the game winner to clinch back-to-back Mason Cups for Minnesota State with the 3-2 victory.

Every CCHA championship that MSU has hosted, the game has gone to overtime.

Next, the Mavericks await their fate for the NCAA Regional set to begin later this week. The NCAA DI men’s hockey selection show goes live on Sunday, March 19.

Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

