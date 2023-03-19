Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mild and dry weekend

Single digits tonight, but then we warm up
Emily's Saturday PM Forecast 3/18/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve seen much colder than normal temperatures today, with very strong winds as well.

Wind gusts up to 35mph were seen today across the region, and gusty wind is likely to last through the evening. We can expect more normal wind speeds tomorrow.

Temperatures will warm up a little this week, with highs in the low 40s mid-week.

We are expecting dry conditions this weekend, with our next precipitation chances Tuesday-Thursday. As of now, a mix of rain and snow is likely, with minimal snow accumulation.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

KEYC Weather
A windy, cold weekend; warmer by next week
Emily's Saturday PM Forecast 3/18/23
Emily's Saturday Evening Forecast 3/18/23
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Warmer temperatures are ahead next week
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr's Forecast 3/17/23