Mild and dry weekend

We’ve seen much colder than normal temperatures today, with very strong winds as well.

Wind gusts up to 35mph were seen today across the region, and gusty wind is likely to last through the evening. We can expect more normal wind speeds tomorrow.

Temperatures will warm up a little this week, with highs in the low 40s mid-week.

We are expecting dry conditions this weekend, with our next precipitation chances Tuesday-Thursday. As of now, a mix of rain and snow is likely, with minimal snow accumulation.

