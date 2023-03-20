3-seed Mavericks one of three Minnesota schools featured in Fargo Regional

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team will continue its redemption tour after finishing last season as national runners up in Fargo, N.D. for the NCAA regional tournament against St. Cloud State University.

The Mavericks earned the three seed and will drop the puck with second-seeded SCSU on Thursday at 4 p.m. inside Scheels Arena. Top-seeded Minnesota and fourth-seeded Canisius are the other team’s featured in the regional.

Tune into KEYC News Now all week for coverage of the purple and gold’s journey to return to the Frozen Four.

