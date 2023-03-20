Your Photos
3-seed Mavericks one of three Minnesota schools featured in Fargo Regional

The Mavericks are NCAA tournament bound for the fifth-straight season.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team will continue its redemption tour after finishing last season as national runners up in Fargo, N.D. for the NCAA regional tournament against St. Cloud State University.

The Mavericks earned the three seed and will drop the puck with second-seeded SCSU on Thursday at 4 p.m. inside Scheels Arena. Top-seeded Minnesota and fourth-seeded Canisius are the other team’s featured in the regional.

Tune into KEYC News Now all week for coverage of the purple and gold’s journey to return to the Frozen Four.

