A bit warmer; scattered rain chances this week

We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring rain and even a little snow to parts of our region this week. While it will be warmer this week, temperatures will remain around or even a little below average through much of the week. High temperatures will generally range from the upper 30s to low 40s with the warmest day being Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temps reaching the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase tonight with temps dropping into the mid to upper 20s by daybreak. Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s. There will be a few widely scattered showers by late morning to early afternoon, especially north. We will have a better chance by late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This time the rain will be a bit more widespread with up to a quarter inch of rain possible in some places.

Another wave of energy will move across the region Wednesday, Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance of rain and possibly a little snow. There won’t be much of the white stuff, however. Temperatures should be warm enough to quickly melt any snow that falls.

The upcoming weekend will start with sunshine and temperatures hovering around or slightly below average. Both Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s. On Sunday, temps will be about the same, but we are tracking a potential system that could bring some rain and snow showers. This one is still almost a week away. If you have weekend plans, don’t worry too much yet because a lot can happen between now and then. The Weather Team will have updates as we get closer.

