Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

BNSF train derails in West Duluth

Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.(Northern News Now)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

9:30 P.M. UPDATE: A representative from BNSF confirmed that at approximately 9:00 a.m., two wheels of a BNSF locomotive went off the track, resulting in the locomotive derailing upright.

They said the locomotive did not tip over and the rail cars did not derail.

BNSF also confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the derailment.

An investigation is underway.

The community is waiting to learn more about an incident in West Duluth Sunday afternoon.

A Northern News Now photographer captured video near the scene in West Duluth by the Lake Superior Zoo.

A BNSF train appears to be involved.

Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.

We reached out to the company but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

At the Little Dandy Sports Bar in Le Center Sunday a community came together supporting Mighty...
Community rallies for blanket drive in Le Center
Students interested in STEM programs will get a chance to showcase their skills at Minnesota...
MNSU hosts the regional Engineering Machine Design contest
Community rallies for blanket drive in Le Center
Students interested in STEM programs will get a chance to showcase their skills at Minnesota...
MNSU hosts the regional Engineering Machine Design contest
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-20-2023 - clipped version
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-20-2023 - clipped version