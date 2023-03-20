Calm Monday, snow and rain this week

We’ve seen more windy conditions throughout today, but the wind gusts should be calming down as we go through the overnight.

Tomorrow, we’ll see some cloudy conditions, but we are expecting to remain dry.

Temperatures this week will remain in the 30s and 40s during the day, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly spilling into Thursday, we are expecting some precipitation. Because temperatures are so close to freezing, we will see a mix of snow and rain. Due to the melting, only about an inch of snow accumulation is expected.

