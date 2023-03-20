Your Photos
Community rallies for blanket drive in Le Center

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Le Center non-profit called “the Mighty Miles Superhero Network” launched, supporting the comfort of children in hospice care.

At the Little Dandy Sports Bar in Le Center Sunday a community came together supporting Mighty Myles in a blanket drive.

Mighty Myles Superhero Network is an organization founded by the family of Myles Genelin, a young boy who died of Cardiofaciocutaneous Syndrome or CFC, back in 2020.

Since then, the organization has strived to make a difference in the lives of families in Myles’ memory, partnering with the Mayo Clinic to supply resources to children in hospice care.

Sunday’s blanket drive was the first major fundraiser for the group, and they say that their first fundraiser went off without a hitch, and that they’re thankful for the tremendous support from their local community.

“People have really come out in masses again, just as they have in the past, to support the organization and to help fund our mission and to keep moving forward,” said Ashley Genelin, Myles’ mother and organizer for the event. “We live in a really really wonderful community of people who are so kind and generous and genuine, and truly just want to give back and do good things for kids who need it.”

The event saw food and raffle prizes, and saw over 300 blankets donated by community members as well as area schools who donated blankets made by students.

Organizers say that they’re blown away by the community response, and that the care shown for Myles and other children is something that’s difficult to put into words.

“To see that people care about his life and what his life meant in this world means more to us than we could ever put into words,” said Genelin. “It is truly truly an incredible experience and we are so grateful for everyone’s support.”

