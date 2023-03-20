Your Photos
Hwy 19 barrier arm project postponed

Work to install the barrier gate arms on Hwy 19, east of Henderson, has been postponed until...
Work to install the barrier gate arms on Hwy 19, east of Henderson, has been postponed until Thurs., Mar. 23, due to weather.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Highway 19 road project has been pushed back, once again.

Work to install the barrier gate arms on Hwy 19, east of Henderson, has been postponed until Thurs., Mar. 23, due to weather.

MnDOT had advised motorists to expect lane and shoulder restrictions on Hwy 19, east of Henderson, on Mar. 16-17. but the project was later postponed to Mar. 21.

MnDOT also urges drivers to slow down, drive with caution and be mindful of workers and equipment.

